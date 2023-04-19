Business Extra: Fifth Wall eyes Gulf as it tackles real estate's climate problem

Brendan Wallace, co-founder and managing partner of Fifth Wall, the world’s largest venture capital firm at the intersection of real estate and tech, joins host Kelsey Warner this week.

Fifth Wall had a massive 2022, closing its $866 million Fund III in December, the biggest property start-up investment fund ever, on the heels of a $500 million climate fund it closed last July.

The LA-based VC fund brings together some of the largest owners and operators of real estate globally, including here in the UAE, with Aldar and Damac as limited partners.

Brendan and Kelsey discuss how Fifth Wall is evaluating start-ups amid the market correction, where he sees untapped opportunity in the Middle East and why real estate is critical to the climate conversation.

In this episode:

Defining PropTech and the future of real estate (1m 01s)

What opportunities does Fifth Wall see in the Middle East region? (5m 15s)

Evaluating tech ecosystems (6m 54s)

AI and start-ups (9m 39s)