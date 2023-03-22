Business Extra: Gary Vee on ChatGPT, doom-scrolling and why he still believes in NFTs

Gary Vaynerchuk, also known as Gary Vee, documents his life on social media, dispensing advice on entrepreneurship, technology and media to his more than 44 million followers.

As an early investor in Facebook, Uber and Twitter and chairman of VaynerX and chief executive of VaynerMedia, the serial entrepreneur and investor has strong views on ChatGPT, social media use and NFTs.

He joins Business Extra host Kelsey Warner this week from Abu Dhabi.

In this episode:

The state of consumer culture, content creation and the role of influencers (0m 44s)

The evolution of content and the influence of ChatGPT (5m 09s)

Creating value with NFTs and decentralisation (7m 22s)

Advice for SMBs, opting out social media and staying motivated (11m 41s)