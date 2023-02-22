Business Extra: Why Abu Dhabi is becoming a destination for modern farming

Eighteen months after breaking ground in Abu Dhabi, US vertical farming company AeroFarms has opened its 6,000-square-metre research and development centre, the largest in the world, with the aim of advancing sustainable agriculture in arid climates.

Advancing indoor vertical farming — which relies on precise environmental control systems, less water and none of the pesticides used in traditional farming — could transform the region's potential as an agricultural producer.

Host Kelsey Warner talks to David Rosenberg, the company's co-founder and chief executive, about where farming technology is at and the challenges that remain for the sector to tackle existential issues related to food security and energy consumption.

In this episode:

What is AeroFarms? (0m 44s)

Why tech makes sense in farming (6m 45s)

Are we late in solving the food and water crisis? (13m 45s)

Market conditions for later-stage start-ups (18m 34s)

