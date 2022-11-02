US energy envoy Amos Hochstein at Adipec - Business Extra

Amos Hochstein, the US special envoy and presidential co-ordinator for international energy affairs on Tuesday signed in Abu Dhabi — on behalf of the US — a strategic partnership with the UAE to invest $100 billion to produce 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035.

At the oil and gas conference and exhibition Adipec, Mr Hochstein spoke to Business Extra host Mustafa Alrawi about the energy transition, how countries such as his can shape the future and also how he has been working for the past decade to make energy a tool of diplomatic co-operation and not conflict.

In this episode

Amos Hochstein at ADIPEC on the Israel-Lebanon maritime deal (0m 09s)

What energy can do for countries and the US-UAE partnership (2m 39s)

Thinking medium and long term (8m 21s)

Moving forward from Europe's energy crisis (12m 32s)

