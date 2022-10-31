IMF's 2023 outlook for Gulf and Middle East - Business Extra

The global picture is one of high energy prices, rising interest rates and an impending economic slowdown. Despite all of this, the Middle East North Africa region has proven resilient in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund. However, the impact of taming inflation will be felt as we enter 2023.

Jihad Azour, the IMF Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, talks to host Mustafa Alrawi about the many risks to the outlook and what economies in the Gulf and wider Mena region can do to protect themselves.

In this episode:

The IMF's outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia (0m 09s)

How the region faired in 2022 (3m 00s)

The issues that might drag onto 2023 and the impact of inflation (6m 26s)

The outlook for Lebanon and the Gulf (9m 08s)

