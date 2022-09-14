Society's role in energy transition - Business Extra

With the world facing an energy 'trilemma' as it makes the push towards net zero carbon emission to help mitigate global warming, a bottom-up approach is needed to match the efforts of government and business.

That's according to Dr Angela Wilkinson, the Secretary General of the World Energy Council, who joins host Mustafa Alrawi to discuss all aspects of the energy transition.

