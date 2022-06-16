Why GCC economies are growing so fast: Business Extra

Recent data shows strong business activity growth in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This is expected amid pandemic recovery and higher oil prices, according to Khatija Haque, chief economist and head of research at Emirates NBD. But global market forces are also at play.

She joins co-hosts Mustafa Alwrawi and Kelsey Warner this week, sharing her outlook on how GCC economies will fair against rising inflation and global recession fears — and why growth is still possible even in this environment.

In this episode

The economic outlook (0m 14s)

Is it a seperate story in the Gulf? (2m 37s)

Inflation in the GCC (4m 39s)

The outlook in growth of the non-oil sector (10m 45s)

