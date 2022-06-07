Saxo Bank CEO on 30 years in FinTech: Business Extra

Investment banks have faced unprecedented times before, but market dynamics and the volume of data in play in 2022 makes this a time like no other.

That's according to Kim Fournais, who founded Denmark firm Saxo Bank in 1992. The CEO joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner to discuss how using technology and pushing East to new markets is helping the 30 year-old firm ride out the latest wave of geopolitics, inflation and new unregulated assets like cryptocurrencies.

Read more

Facebook exodus and 15% inflation lead Saxo Bank’s outrageous predictions for 2022

Global stock markets fall after US jobs report as investors keep eye on Fed

World Bank warns of stagflation and slashes growth forecast for global economy

In this episode