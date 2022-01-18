The future of hydrogen and nuclear on the path to net zero: Business Extra

With Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the World Future Energy Summit under way in the UAE, the path to net zero is becoming clearer with an energy mix of hydrogen, nuclear and renewables alongside innovations such as carbon capture and battery storage.

Co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner discuss the latest developments and then, Kelsey interviews The National's energy contributor Robin Mills in this bonus episode of Business Extra.

They discuss Adnoc's business continuity response to the Houthi militia's Monday attack, the challenges that remain for sustainable fuels and how record-high oil prices influences net zero ambitions.

In this episode

Business Extra at the World Future Energy Summit (0m 34s)

Robin Mills on the attacks in Abu Dhabi (2m 24s)

The recovery and the return to progress post-pandemic (5m 31s)

The technical and geopolitical hurdles facing the energy transition (11m 01s)

