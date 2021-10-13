Why there is an energy crisis and when it will end: Business Extra

What do a coal shortage in China, a cold winter in Europe and oil's rally to a three-year high have in common?

Herman Wang, managing editor at S&P Global Platts, joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner this week to answer that, and what to expect going forward.

They discuss what will happen to oil prices amid the energy crisis and how we got here. The answers are more complicated than tidy narratives about underinvestment in hydrocarbons amid the energy transition, or basic fundamentals of supply and demand.

Hosted by Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Ayesha Khan

In this episode

How did the energy crisis happen? (0m 40s)

How long will this crisis last? (3m 12s)

The reaction from Opec+, US and China (5m 57s)

COP26 and the energy transition (10m 14s)

Oil demand towards 2050 (15m 10s)

