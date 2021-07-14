Majid Al Futtaim CEO on the future of retail and cinema: Business Extra

Automation, e-commerce and the push for sustainability all have major roles to play in the future of retail.

That's according to Majid Al Futtaim chief executive Alain Bejjani. He joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner this week to talk about how the Middle East's biggest mall operator is catering to changing consumer behaviour – and why cinema will never go away.

Read more

UAE's retail industry nearing pre-pandemic levels, Middle East's biggest mall operator says

Working from anywhere is here to stay, says boss of Majid Al Futtaim

Saudi Arabia's retail market more investable as more women enter workforce, Majid Al Futtaim chief says

In this episode

Majid Al Futtaim and the future of retail (0m 40s)

Automation and carbon footprint (9m 21s)

Technology v human capital (16m 27s)

Cinema is here to stay (26m 30s)

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888