Business Extra: Aldar’s Greg Fewer is optimistic for signs of recovery by year-end

Greg Fewer, Aldar's chief financial and sustainability officer, joins host Kelsey Warner to talk about financial results from an unprecedented second quarter.
They discuss what Abu Dhabi's biggest developer and asset manager did to manage losses at the peak of shutdown measures, and how it plans to sustain and grow in the months to come.
Also in this episode, Mr Fewer shares his outlook for real estate, what sustainability means to a publicly listed company in 2020 and why Aldar is now accepting credit cards for rental payments.
In this episode
- Aldar's Q2 results (0m 38s)
- Flexibility for tenants (6m 32s)
- How Aldar is moving with the times (13m 39s)
- Reorganising for sustainability (19m 19s)
- Headlines (22m 48s)
- Aldar Properties Q2 net profit jumps 2% on higher revenue
- Aldar to allow customers to pay rent by credit card
- ADQ joins forces with Adio to grow Abu Dhabi's start-up ecosystem
- Oracle enters race to purchase TikTok's US business
- BR Shetty resigns as director and co-chairman of Finablr
Dr Nawal Al-Hosany: Why more women should be on the frontlines of climate action
From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore
Indians residing overseas cannot cast their ballot abroad
Annual fees for the Technical University of Munich - £600
Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder
RASHMEE ROSHAN LAL: How the pandemic is testing the solidarity of the European Union
Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Total fights: 32
Revival
