Books of My Life podcast launches season two

Storytelling is a crucial pillar of our lives. In many ways, the human experience is defined as a series of stories. For millions, the most memorable and evocative tales live in the hallowed pages of books, for there is no medium more powerful than the human imagination.

Books have a remarkable power to draw us in, to connect us with one another, to educate and entertain; they take us on journeys through love, pain, inspiration and everywhere in between.

Arts and culture editor at The National, Hareth Al Bustani, will take listeners on their own journey by delving into the lives, minds and untold stories of writers through the books that shaped their experiences.

In season two of the Books of My Life podcast, he sits down with influential figures from an array of fields to explore the books that have left the deepest imprints on their lives. They reveal the stories, characters and ideas that resonate with them most and how they shape their values, beliefs and careers.

The series can be downloaded and subscribed to on all popular podcast platforms and apps.