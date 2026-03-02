Where does an isolated Iran go from here?

It has been a matter of days since the US and Israel launched air strikes against Iran, and already the impact has rippled across the Middle East.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of top officials have been killed. So, too, have hundreds of Iranians.

Tehran’s retaliation against Israel has caused casualties and serious damage to property. And missile and drone attacks on Iran’s Gulf neighbours have extended beyond US bases, also hitting airports and civilian structures, leading to injuries and deaths.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to continue with Operation Epic Fury until all Washington’s objectives are met. Meanwhile, the region remains on edge as it braces for more exchange of fire.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at the increasingly shrinking options Iran now has, after testing its Gulf allies beyond their limits, and asks what comes next for Tehran’s regime.

She speaks to Hamidreza Azizi, an Iran expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin, and Hasan Al Hasan, senior fellow for Middle East policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

