What happens next after Syrian army offensive against the SDF?

Once a key US partner in Syria, the Kurdish-led group has been left without support and under pressure to concede

Nada AlTaher
January 23, 2026

After days of fighting, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and government troops under President Ahmad Al Shara agreed to a fragile ceasefire.

But in that short time – and with each side still accusing the other of attacks – the landscape has already changed.

Areas that were under SDF control, mostly in the north-east, are now in possession of the government. The Kurdish-led group was previously backed by the US in the fight against ISIS during the Syrian civil war, but that support had been fading as Washington gravitated closer to Mr Al Shara, even before the latest developments.

Now many questions remain about what happens to resources in north-eastern Syria, how the new power dynamics will shape regional geopolitics, and what happens to ISIS members who had been detained in SDF facilities.

Host Nada AlTaher speaks to The National’s deputy foreign editor Aveen Karim to break down what led to the clashes and what comes next.

Syrian security forces at the entrance of Al Hol camp, once controlled by the SDF, which houses relatives of suspected ISIS members. Getty Images

