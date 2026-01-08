Podcasts
Why the US action in Venezuela is unnerving the Middle East

History of American militarism and threats of escalation keeping the region on edge

Nada AlTaher
January 08, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

Even though Caracas sits across the ocean, thousands of kilometres from the Middle East, the US attack on Venezuela and capture of its leader Nicolas Maduro has been unsettling.

For Venezuelans who felt oppressed by Maduro’s regime, the raid brought the prospect of hope for a better future. But for others, it was a worrying signal of American interventionism and a breach of sovereignty.

In the region, this all feels eerily familiar. It is difficult to shake off the memories of the Iraq invasion in 2003, or the military intervention in Libya in 2011. The aftermath in each case led to years of instability and violence that are still taking their toll today.

But beyond the trauma, there is a real sense that the events of the past week could have a ripple effect, as Trump indicates Iran could be next.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher speaks to Brian Katulis, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and host of Taking the Edge Off the Middle East podcast.

Updated: January 09, 2026, 11:56 AM
