Beyond the Headlines

How Yemen’s power balance is shifting again

Southern Transitional Council now claim control of entire south

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

December 19, 2025

Political power in Yemen is shifting once again, reigniting questions about who truly holds authority in the country and whether it is heading towards another fundamental rupture.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC), which holds three seats in the eight-member Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), has long pushed for southern independence. In recent days, its forces have fought battles in Al Mahra and Hadramawt and now claim control over the entire south.

STC leaders are also openly suggesting that Sanaa, the Houthi-controlled capital, could be the next target. But the PLC has warned that the STC’s actions undermine security and stability at a time when the country remains deeply fractured.

In this week's episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher is joined by The National's Foreign Editor Mohamad Ali Harisi to examine the current power struggle in Yemen, what’s driven these developments and where the country may be heading next.

Updated: December 19, 2025, 2:00 AM
Forces of Yemen's main separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council. Reuters

Culture Bites

Preserving Arab heritage: From Zayed National Museum to Unesco's list

A photo taken while embedded with the Israeli Army and cleared by Israeli military censors shows Israeli soldiers from the special unit Yahalom next to an underground tunnel in the Al-Shaboura neighborhood of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 08 December 2025 (issued 09 December 2025). Lieutenant Hadar Goldin was reportedly held captive in the tunnel in recent years, before his body was handed over by Hamas. The tunnel is over seveb kilometers long and approximately 25 meters deep. EPA / ATEF SAFADI

What’s stalling phase two of the Gaza ceasefire?

Why are we so obsessed with (our own) Spotify Wrapped?

