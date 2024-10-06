Beyond October 7: Two states, too late?

Over the past year, reporters, photographers and even children have documented the atrocities in Gaza through their phones, using social media to show the world the horrors they endured.

People all around the world erupted in protests against the war, demanding a ceasefire and later an arms embargo to Israel. But negotiations between the warring parties failed and failed again. UN Security Council resolutions also failed, with the US using its veto power to reject almost every one.

Despite strong warnings from the international community, the war has spilt over across the region. So-called “axis of resistance” groups periodically launch attacks on Israel. Israel has assassinated key Hamas and Hezbollah figures, each time heightening tensions both in the region and around the world.

And now, almost exactly one year after October 7, Israel has expanded its war into Lebanon, hitting the heart of Beirut for the first time in recent history. It has also struck Yemen and Syria. Its air bombing campaign in Lebanon killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and soon afterwards it began a ground invasion into the country’s south. Iran has since launched a barrage of missiles and drones towards Israel, as both continue to threaten one another with more retaliation.

As the situation in the Middle East escalates, where are we today and where do we go from here? In the third and final episode of our series covering one year of war since October 7, host Nada AlTaher looks at the fading attempts to end the war. She also picks at old wounds to understand why, decades later, all efforts for a diplomatic solution to establish a Palestinian state have failed. She speaks to Palestinian ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot, and to political analysts, and asks the difficult question: what future prospects for peace can there be, if it’s not already too late?

