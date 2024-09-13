Beyond the Headlines: What is left after decade of conflict in Yemen?

Ten years ago, on September 21, 2014, Yemen’s Houthi rebels took over the capital city of Sanaa from government rule. Months later, a Saudi-led coalition intervened to support the internationally recognised government and fight against the Houthis to restore territories taken over by the group.

In the years that followed, the country was essentially split into two: the Houthi-controlled north, and the south run by forces loyal to the government. During this time, presidents were ousted, cities were captured and recaptured, truces were breached and governing frameworks were rejected. About a quarter of a million people are believed to have been killed.

The war has created a multilateral crisis, with Yemenis struggling to access food, water, shelter and medicine. Diseases have spread and at least 18 million people need some sort of assistance to get by. After a decade of anguish and suffering, what sort of future will Yemenis inherit?

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher speaks to Abdulghani Al Iryani, senior specialist at the Sanaa Centre for Strategic Studies, to discuss the key events that shaped the civil war and the prospects for peace in a very divided Yemen.

