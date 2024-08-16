Beyond the Headlines: How Israeli prisons became 'a network of torture camps'

In recent weeks, human rights organisations and media investigations have documented the worsening conditions in Israeli prisons over the past 10 months. They reveal beatings and other forms of brutal physical and psychological abuse of Palestinian detainees have become common practice since October 7.
A UN report on the ill-treatment of detainees was published at the end of July, detailing patterns of abuse. Within a week, a report titled Welcome to Hell was released by leading Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, containing testimonies from 55 released Palestinians. Widespread use of violence including sexual assault, tactics that may amount to torture, and accounts of humiliation and degradation is described.
The Israel Prison Service rejects all of these allegations.
In this week’s episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher delves into the experiences of two former Palestinian detainees who share their harrowing accounts of life in Israeli detention centres. The episode also features insights from Shai Parnes, representative for B’Tselem.
