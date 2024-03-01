Beyond the Headlines: Egypt’s struggle in the Rafah crisis

Egypt is the only country other than Israel with a border with Gaza, which means the area between the city of Al Arish and the Palestinian territory bears witness to what is unfolding in Rafah.

Tensions are high as Israeli officials say they will launch a ground offensive before Ramadan if the hostages held by Hamas aren’t released. This means the lives of half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents, seeking refuge now in Rafah, close to the border, hang in the balance. The US and many leading nations have warned Israel against the offensive, fearing that a deepening humanitarian catastrophe that would follow could exacerbate Gaza’s death toll.

But now, every action from Israel in Rafah will reverberate across borders. Especially in Egypt. The country’s foremost concern revolves around the possibility of Palestinians being forced under Israeli assault to attempt to breach the border with Northern Sinai. This would present broader complications for Egypt's security and regional stability.

On this week’s episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Enas Refaei looks at how Egypt navigates a complex landscape, balancing humanitarian concerns with geopolitical realities.