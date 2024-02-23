Beyond the Headlines: How the Russia-Ukraine war changed the world after two years

Many thousands of lives have been lost among Ukrainians and Russians, countless buildings are in ruin, the landscape of eastern Ukraine has been ravaged by destruction and there is no end in sight.

Two years after the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, it has become certain that the impact of this conflict extends far beyond its borders. The shockwaves of the war have been felt in many countries, not just in Europe. It has also disrupted global trade, particularly in energy and food markets, affecting prices and supply chains worldwide.

In this week’s Beyond The Headlines, host Damien McElroy delves deeper into the geopolitical and military implications of this crisis. On the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, he sat down with American diplomat Kurt Volker, who was a special US representative for Ukraine and former ambassador to Nato, and Gallup’s Ilana Ron-Levey, who talked about global public opinion of the war.