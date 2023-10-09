Beyond The Headlines: What’s happening in the Israel-Gaza war and where is it going?

At 6.30am on Saturday, October 7, Hamas fighters crossed from Gaza into southern Israel as more than 5,000 rockets were fired by the militants from the enclave into towns and cities. The group called the attack Operation Al Aqsa Flood.

In the hours and days that followed, more than 1,000 people have been killed on both sides as fighters opened fire at a music festival and then staged running battles with residents and armed forces. In response to the unprecedented breach in its security, Israel fired a barrage of rockets into Gaza and has threatened to destroy Hamas.

Israeli officials are calling the attacks "their 9/11" and have declared a total blockade of Gaza.

In this episode of Beyond The Headlines, host Nada AlTaher looks at what is happening in Israel and Gaza, how the people of both sides are dealing with the escalation of violence and what’s next, as the fighting, at the time of recording, shows no immediate signs of ending.