Beyond the Headlines: The correlation between climate change and extreme weather events

From the flash floods in Libya and the earthquakes in Morocco, Turkey and Syria, to the raging wildfires that scorched Maui and the hurricanes and typhoons that left devastation in their wake in the US: it's impossible to ignore the growing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

2023 has been marked by a series of apparently natural disasters. But just how natural were they? And how much did humanity contribute to them – via climate change?

On this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Phil Green explores the influence of climate change on a year of catastrophe, how the Middle East is directly affected – and what can be done.