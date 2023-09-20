Beyond the Headlines: The Libya floods and the destruction that followed

You can’t control a storm. Especially one as bad as Storm Daniel.

But when two dams which hadn’t been maintained since 2002 break; when authorities tell thousands of people to stay at home instead of evacuating them the night that Derna was swept into the sea; then you start to wonder, how much more could have been done to prevent the deaths of at least 11,000 people?

Entire neighbourhoods gone. Families killed in their own homes. Bodies turning up after the waves had brought them back to land. Search and rescue teams telling whoever has remained alive to quieten down so they can try to listen for a faint sound coming from under the rubble.

The scene was apocalyptic.

On this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher talks about Storm Daniel, its impact on the city of Derna and the gigantic task ahead for authorities and rescue workers to sort through the rubble and identify the dead.