Beyond the Headlines: What impact will the earthquake have on Morocco?

Thousands have died, families have been separated while homes have been reduced to rubble by the sudden devastation that struck Morocco on the night of Friday, September 8.

As rescue crews search for the missing, the nation is grappling with the aftermath of the biggest natural disaster to hit the country in 120 years.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Phil Green looks at what happened when the earthquake struck Morocco and the long-term impact it will have on the North African country.