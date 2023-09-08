Beyond the Headlines: How Sultan Al Neyadi's mission underlines UAE ambitions in space

Sultan Al Neyadi is the first Arab to stay on the International Space Station for a six-month mission, the first Arab to perform a spacewalk and the second UAE astronaut in space, following Hazza Al Mansouri in 2019.

Dr Al Neyadi, who returned to Earth on Monday, has joined a select group – becoming one of only 270 people from 21 different countries to have visited the ISS.

His stint in orbit was a milestone for the UAE and a symbol of the country’s ambitions in the realms of science and exploration.

So what does this mean for the UAE’s future astronauts?

And what’s next for Arab space exploration?

On this episode, host Sarwat Nasir considers the significance of such missions for the UAE and what legacy Dr Al Neyadi has created.