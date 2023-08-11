Beyond the Headlines: What is the future of Gaza amid protests and Cairo talks?

Gaza is often referred to as the world’s largest open air prison.

Under siege by Israel, half of the 2.3 million people living in the territory are unemployed.

Leaders from the ruling Palestinian factions, Fatah and Hamas, meet in Egypt in talks that they say seek to end the divide that has been making life all the harder for people in Gaza ever since Hamas seized power there in 2007.

While these meetings do take place every now and then, the internal turmoil being seen in the occupied territories coupled with the rarity of the protests in Gaza has made us stop and think.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher talks Gaza, the West Bank, reconciliation and everything in between.