Beyond the Headlines: Why has it become so hot in Europe?

Millions of people across Europe are feeling the intensity of extreme weather as a relentless heatwave sweeps across the continent.

Pavements have radiated heat, forcing people to retreat indoors to escape the punishing rays. The sound of air conditioners has become louder.

Europe’s latest heatwave could lead to a record temperature for the continent this week. And this emergency situation could last for weeks, the UN weather agency says.

On this episode of Beyond The Headlines, host Victoria Pertusa looks into why summers are getting hotter. She speaks to locals and experts to explore the factors and patterns that have made heatwaves increasingly prevalent and finds out how different communities are coping with this challenge.