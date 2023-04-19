Beyond the Headlines: Why has Sudan erupted in violence?

Khartoum has been hit by days of fierce fighting between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force. As the death toll rises, people have been forced to shelter from the violence, while food, water and medicine supplies are running short. The US, UK, EU, UAE and Saudi Arabia are among those who have called for calm.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher is joined by correspondent Hamza Hendawi to discuss what is happening in Sudan — and how the dire situation could resolve itself.