Beyond the Headlines: Why Netanyahu’s judicial reforms brought Israel to a halt

On Monday, Israel ground to a halt amid protests against judicial reforms put forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition.

Demonstrations had been rumbling for weeks against the proposals, but then last Sunday, Mr Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for speaking out against the bill.

It was as though the Prime Minister he had lit a match. Within hours, one of the largest demonstrations in Israel’s history took place.

Further protests — and counter-protests from supporters of the proposals — followed.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host James Haines Young looks at Mr Netanyahu’s controversial reforms and asks why they have provoked such anger.