Beyond the Headlines: Are we prepared for another pandemic?

No one has forgotten what happened three years ago. The winter we didn’t expect arrived, and the coronavirus stayed with us for years.

This time of the year now comes with memories of the world’s first Covid-19 lockdown in China. Other countries soon followed suit, and 3.9 billion people around the world were affected.

More than six million people lost their lives to coronavirus.

So what have we learnt from the experience?

On this week’s episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Enas Refaei takes a look at the legacy of Covid-19 and our preparedness for another pandemic.