Beyond the Headlines: What's changed around the world in 2022?

The year 2022 was marked by high levels of uncertainty globally.

Countries were still dealing with the lingering impact of Covid-19, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused a fresh shock to the system — with its reverberations felt across the planet.

The unnerving combination of a European war and the inflation it helped to export worldwide was not what anyone expected, as life was only beginning to move forward from the pandemic.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Jamie Goodwin speaks to The National’s correspondents as they look at 2022’s pivotal moments and their lessons.