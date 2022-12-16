Beyond the Headlines: What to expect from Tunisia's parliamentary election

On December 17, 2010, Tunisian fruit seller Mohamed Bouazizi's self-immolation became the catalyst for the Tunisian revolution and the Arab uprisings. Coinciding with the 12th anniversary of his death, Tunisians head to the polls on Saturday for the second time this year.

Since the death of Mr Bouazizi, Tunisia has seen new constitutions, changing governments, different presidents and deadlocked parliaments. All played out against a backdrop of terrorist attacks and food shortages.

While politicians promise people a better tomorrow, there have been calls for boycotts and demonstrations in the week leading up to the polls.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host James Haines-Young looks at what’s next for Tunisia, as it heads back to the ballot box.