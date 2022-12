The UAE is launching the Arab world's first mission to the Moon — a new milestone for a country that has not looked back after sending the first Emirati into space in 2019.

The Rashid rover is flying on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Suhail Akram looks at the build-up to the launch of the rover and its significance for the UAE’s space ambitions.