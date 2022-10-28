Beyond the Headlines: Who is Rishi Sunak and how can he restore British stability?

Britain has seen two monarchs and three prime ministers in the space of just two months.

If a TV writers’ room pitched anything like the events of the last few months, they probably would have been told to dial back the drama and make the storyline more believable.

So how did this all happen, and who is the man now in charge of the United Kingdom?

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Gully Burrows asks: can Rishi Sunak restore the public’s trust in government and pull the Conservative Party together?