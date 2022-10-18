Beyond the Headlines: 10 years on from the day Malala Yousafzai was shot

Ten years ago, one family’s future was changed forever when a single bullet fired by a militant extremist shattered a 15-year-old girl’s face in a small village in Pakistan.

That was when the world met Malala Yousafzai.

On this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada Al Taher looks at how Malala’s story, advocacy and activism have inspired generations in her home town of Swat and beyond.

Malala's father Ziauddin also talks about his wish to redefine the concept of masculinity in patriarchal societies.