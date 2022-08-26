'Beyond the Headlines': the global monkeypox outbreak amid a pandemic

As much of the world’s focus remained firmly fixed on ending the coronavirus pandemic, another illness was quietly spreading in the background and has now emerged as a global health concern. A few months ago, monkeypox, an infectious viral disease, began cropping up in countries across Europe for the first time in years. The virus is spread from person to person through close contact. Historically, monkeypox has been largely confined to west and central Africa but made occasional and short-lived appearances elsewhere — such as in the US in 2003.

Despite this, monkeypox was never really an international cause for concern, until this year.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Juman Jarallah delves into the global monkeypox outbreak and what this could mean for a world still tackling a pandemic.