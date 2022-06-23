'Beyond the Headlines': How science can help us to live longer

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs once said: "The most precious resource we all have is time."

For most of history, the average human life expectancy has been about 70 years. However, the average lifespan has been far shorter in the past because of the risk of dying at birth, in childhood, in the middle of a raging battle or being mauled to death by wild animals.

Take out those threats and an average human is capable of a 70th birthday. In fact, average life expectancy has been rising for years because more of us now make it that far, and many beyond.

And now, with breakthroughs in our understanding of genetics and billions of dollars being poured into life sciences research, we may find ways to extend our lives, maybe to even double that number, in the next few decades.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines, host Kelsey Warner looks at the future of ageing and longevity.