Beyond the Headlines: Sheikh Khalifa's legacy

President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed died on May 13, 2022, at the age of 73.

He was born in September 1948, before the UAE existed as a single nation and before the discovery of oil in the Emirates.

In his lifetime he saw the rise of the nation from a collection of Bedouin and fishing villages to one of the leading and most competitive economies in the Middle East.

As the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa’s involvement in public life began at a very young age.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines host Faisal Salah looks back at the life of Sheikh Khalifa and hears from UAE cultural historian and columnist for The National Peter Hellyer about his legacy.

Updated: May 14, 2022, 5:31 PM
