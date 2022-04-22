Beyond the Headlines: Rising food prices affect Ramadan for millions

Muslims around the world are marking the first Ramadan in three years to take place largely without Covid-19 restrictions.

But now another crisis is affecting the holy month.

The war in Ukraine, a global economic downturn and a high oil price are among factors driving food prices to a record high. Nations which import most of their food — including many in the Middle East such as Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen — are suffering the most. The head of the World Bank has said the food crisis will last for months.

On this week’s Beyond the Headlines, host Taylor Heyman asks how Muslims are dealing with shortages and price rises during the holy month, and what governments are doing to help relieve the pressure.