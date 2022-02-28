Beyond the Headlines: How archaeology is inspiring Omanis - and the world

Last month, archaeologists working in Oman’s north found what they believed to be a 4,000-year-old board game.

The discovery sparked interest worldwide, giving us a peek into the leisure time of the Gulf’s ancient people.

Unlike in other areas of the world, where archaeological marvels focus on kings, queens and grand temples, much of the heritage work going on in the sultanate right now looks at how ordinary people lived.

The artefacts, often dating back millennia, are some of the best preserved in the world. They are changing long-held beliefs about how the region was first settled.

In this week's Beyond The Headlines, host Taylor Heyman looks at how discoveries from their country’s past are inspiring the next generation of Omanis and the world.