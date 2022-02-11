Beyond The Headlines: The Middle Eastern challenges of competing in the Winter Olympics

When you think of the Middle East, you might imagine hot weather, date palms, camels, coffee and hummous - but would the Winter Olympics ever cross your mind? Twelve competitors from five countries in the Mena region are taking part in the winter games in Beijing. And they have some interesting stories to tell about how they came to be there.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines, host Leila Gharagozlou asks what it takes to compete in the Winter Olympics, and how much more of a challenge it is when you’re from a hot, arid region.

Updated: February 11th 2022, 10:28 PM
PodcastBeyond the HeadlinesMENAWinter Olympics
