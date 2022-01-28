Beyond the Headlines: a journey into the future of the UAE's Etihad Rail

The UAE is a country of cars and buses. The only way to travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the two major cities, is by road – a journey of at least 70 minutes. But that is going to change.

Right now, the UAE’s railways only transport freight … but Etihad Rail is building a passenger service that will eventually connect all seven emirates.

With trains racing at up to 200 kilometres per hour, travelling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take just 50 minutes. Soon, the country will feel much smaller.

The National was given rare access to the new rail service. On this week's Beyond the Headlines you can join host Nilanjana Gupta on a journey into the future of the UAE’s transport system.