A look back at 2021 (Part 1): Covid-19 and the space race

The lockdowns of 2020 may have given way to the Covid-19 vaccine drives of 2021 but a year on, the spread of Omicron has pushed millions back into some form of social restriction.

2021 has been a year of change, a year of firsts and of lasts, and for many, a year of ups and downs.

From the fall of Afghanistan to the end of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. From the billionaires' space race to renewed global action on climate change.

In the final two episodes of 2021, we wanted to reflect on the year that was and on the biggest events that we at 'The National' believe will come to shape how we remember this year.

They may well define some of 2022’s biggest moments.