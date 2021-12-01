Beyond the Headlines: 50 years of the UAE through the eyes of those who lived it

The UAE is 50 years old. Half a century of growth and change has taken place to bring a small desert country to the forefront of global recognition. Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the tallest building in the world; in February, the UAE successfully sent an orbiter to Mars; and in November the UAE announced it would be the first country in the Middle East to test self driving cars. Not only is the country a hub for tourism and business, but it is also consistently found to be one of the safest countries in the world.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines Faisal Salah looks back at the 50 years since the formation of the United Arab Emirates through the eyes of those who lived through it.