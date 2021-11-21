Beyond the headlines: Is Belarus using migrants to get back at the EU?

As winter approaches, thousands of refugees and migrants are stranded at the Belarus-Poland border. From young children to the elderly, all wrapped up as best they can be to cope with the deteriorating conditions as they wait for sanctuary in the European Union before the weather worsens.

Some are chopping down trees in the forest to make fires for heat. At least 10 have already died in these freezing conditions. But the worst of the winter is still ahead of them.

Read more Poland accuses Belarus of changing tactics in migrant border crisis

But this is no ordinary case of refugees seeking asylum. Accusations from the EU are that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is using these people as pawns to put pressure on the bloc. Lukashenko denies this claim.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines, we look at how thousands of people have become caught up in the crossfire of European power politics.