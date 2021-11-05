Beyond the Headlines: how Sudan’s political tensions escalated into a national crisis

On October 25, soldiers in Sudan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, announced the dissolution of the government and declared a state of emergency.

As the news got out, protesters flooded Khartoum and other cities, demanding Mr Hamdok's release and a return to the power-sharing agreement between a civilian political alliance, led by Mr Hamdok, and the military, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

Then came a deadly crackdown on the mass rallies in the capital Khartoum, killing at least 12 people. But the protests have continued.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines, host Ahmed Maher looks at how Sudan’s political tensions escalated into a national crisis.