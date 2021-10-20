Beyond the Headlines: Is the Beirut explosion investigation re-opening old wounds?

On October 14, yet another protest began on the streets of Beirut. An angry crowd marched with purpose, blocking traffic and yelling slogans.

It is a city where such demonstrations have become an almost daily occurrence — but this one would be different.

All of a sudden, shots rang out. Chaos ensued. And in the violent exchange, seven people were killed and dozens more injured.

Unlike the popular protests in 2019, these demonstrations were not against political corruption, unemployment, taxes or the economic crisis. The anger here was against a high-profile judge, who is, so far, refusing to be intimidated.

Tarek Bitar is rocking the status quo in Lebanon. His job is to investigate the Beirut port blast.

Over a year after it happened, no one has been held to account.

Mr Bitar has boldly called some of Lebanon’s biggest political players in for questioning. And the people out marching that day wanted him removed.

