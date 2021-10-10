Beyond the Headlines: Does Expo 2020 Dubai give us a glimpse into the future?

World Fairs, or Expos as they are now more commonly known, have been showcasing the future of technology since the first one was held in London in 1851.

Predictions of flying cars, a colony on the moon and personal jetpacks are yet to come true, but there have also been visions of the future that have guided humanity to building a path forward.

As Dubai hosts Expo 2020, Future Editor Kelsey Warner hosts this week's Beyond the Headlines and asks: how do we see our future?

Check out live coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai here.